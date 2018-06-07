WCPL holds Summer Celebration of Music Family Kickoff

Music and reading don't always go hand in hand.

But the Warren County Public Library is celebrating them both this week.

That's through their Summer Celebration of Music Family Kickoff.

The festival-like experience lasted from 10:00 AM until noon.

And while hundreds of kids fought off the heat, it was fun and learning that won the day.

Some of those kids could be found playing on West African drums.

Just one of the many sounds heard throughout the event.

Families and kids from inside and out of the county visited the Lovers Lane Soccer Complex for music, fun and education.

60 vendors from around the community were on hand providing activities for kids.

Registration for their summer reading program was also available.

We spoke with Veronica Rainwater, the Youth Services Manager for the Warren County Public Library System.

And she had this to say about the importance of providing opportunities for families.

To not only have fun, but experience what all the library and its programs have to offer.

"There are a lot of different ways to learn. A lot of the good ones are hands-on."

"When we do activities and programs like these, we're showing children they can use their hands, use their minds and work that way."

Their summer reading program starts June 2nd through July 27th.

All summer long there will also be drawings for grand prizes which starts two weeks from now.

Prizes include drones, instant pots and ukuleles.

For more information on their summer reading program, click here.