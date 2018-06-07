Traffic stop turns to three county pursuit and arrest in Barren County

A three county pursuit in Barren County ends with one behind bars and three in the hospital, including a Kentucky State Police Trooper.

The Barren County Sheriff's Department says a Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop when 40-year-old Bernis Rupe, a man with active warrants out for his arrest, allegedly fled the scene and led deputies on a high speed three-county chase.

Ending with Rupe back in Barren County, running through a fence, into a pasture and crashing.

During the chase, a Kentucky State Police Trooper attempting to respond, was involved in an accident involving two other vehicles on Cemetery Road in Bowling Green.

Police report one of the vehicles, a red pick up truck, was crushed in a ditch when authorities arrived. All three drivers involved were transported to the medical center for injuries.

Rupe is in the Barren County Detention Center being held on a $145,000 bond and facing over a dozen charges.