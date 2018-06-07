Bible literacy approved to be taught in Kentucky schools - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Bible literacy approved to be taught in Kentucky schools

Posted: Updated:
Kentucky -

The State Education Board has approved bible literacy course standards for public schools. The controversial elective literature courses were approved to be taught in public schools statewide last year.

On Wednesday, the Board approved a guideline of standards for the material taught.

According to the Louisville Courier Journal, Board Spokeswoman Nancy Rodriguez says there is no set curriculum to ensure the districts follow these standards, but they're placing the responsibility to do so on each individual school.

In January, the ACLU claims they obtained course material from some public schools and found the classes were being taught as devotional study, rather than literature, as intended.
 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.