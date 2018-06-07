Update on 6 year old death in Elizabethtown

A Coroner says a 6-year-old Kentucky boy died of an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Hardin County Coroner, William Lee, told the News Enterprise that Malachi Fryer was hit with a single shot to the head Tuesday. Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said the child found a handgun that had been brought to his home, grabbed it, went into his bedroom and pulled the trigger.

30-year-old Jacory Williams of Radcliff was arrested and charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.