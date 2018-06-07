Governor Bevin wants judge removed from pension law case

Governor Matt Bevin wants a judge he calls an "incompetent hack" to be removed from a case challenging the state's new pension law.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports, that the republican Governor wants a special judge to hear Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear's legal challenge to the law. Bevin's lawyers asked the Kentucky Supreme Court's Chief Justice to remove Franklin Circuit Court Judge Philip Shepherd, saying his future eligibility to receive a judicial pension represents a conflict of interest.

The filing argues that judges who took office after January 1st, 2014, don't have traditional defined-benefits pensions and wouldn't have the same conflict.

Shepherd previously rejected Bevin's request to disqualify himself, saying the Governor's reasoning stretches the concept of conflict of interest.