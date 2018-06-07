New screen printing company brings jobs to Bowling Green

A new company had its grand opening yesterday, Prints of Peace Screening Company.

A newly built print shop just down the road from the Housing Authority of Bowling Green. In a joint effort between the Housing Authority and Broadway United Methodist Church.

The city now has a location where you can have logos, text or designs printed onto your t-shirts through screen-printing. This will give teens in the community a chance to learn how to use print machinery, custom-design shirts and pursue their careers. The employees of the print shop will be individuals from the area, many who would otherwise be without jobs.

For orders or designs, call the Housing Authority at 270-843-6071.