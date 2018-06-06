Kentucky WWII veterans visit D.C. Memorial

Today is the anniversary of D-Day, and earlier today, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell welcomed more than 60 World War Two veterans and their guardians to Washington D.C.'s WWII Memorial.

Those veterans were travelling from Kentucky on Honor Flight Bluegrass. Every year, Honor Flight takes WWII veterans to our nation's capital, at no expense to them, to visit the WWII Memorial and other monuments. According to the senator's office, this particular group is the largest contingent of WWII veterans on an honor flight this year.

It's also the tenth anniversary of Honor Flight Bluegrass.