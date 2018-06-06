Laurel County deputy injured after high-speed chase

A Laurel County Sheriff's Deputy is recovering after being injured during a high-speed chase. It happened this morning near the Laurel-Pulaski County line.

Investigators say a deputy was trying to stop a speeding driver in a stolen SUV from Covington, but the driver refused to stop. The chase reached speeds of more than 100 miles an hour.

Investigators say troopers were setting up spike strips on hawk road in Pulaski County when the driver veered toward them, so a Laurel deputy hit the SUV to stop it.

Jason lay from Covington faces multiple charges, including 75 counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer.