Warren County Child Care Provider and After School Academy earns five-star rating

Five-star status. That's what one child care provider and after school academy in Warren County has received.

The Foundry Christian Community Center's childcare provider and after school academy have earned have earned a 5-star rating by the Kentucky all-stars tiered quality rating and improvement system.

The five-star rating is based on classroom and instructional quality, family and community engagement, staff qualifications, leadership practice and professional learning.

According to a release, studies show that children who attend high quality early learning environments have better math, language and social skills.

The Foundry, which is funded by the United Way, is the first in Warren County to obtain five-star status.

The Foundry opened its doors in 2015. It's located on East 11th Avenue in Bowling Green.