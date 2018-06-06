Simpson Co. man sentenced for digging up human remains

A Simpson County man, who dug up human remains at Mammoth Cave National Park and tried to sell them, has been sentenced for his actions.

60-year-old, Gary Womack, of Woodburn, was sentenced to 15 months in prison for three felony violations of the federal archaeological resources protection act. Womack pleaded guilty to the violations on March eighth of this year. A three-year investigation by the national park service found Womack collected artifacts from the graves of Native Americans buried in caves and rock shelters in South Central Kentucky and Ohio.

Womack attempted to sell some of those artifacts to an undercover federal agent. All artifacts have been recovered.