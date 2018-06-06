Lost River Cave celebrates National Cave Day

Today is National Cave Day, a day to recognize all of the beautiful caves across the country, and that includes some of the caves right here in Kentucky.

"The fact that everybody has a cave story, it becomes part of the community and who we are as a people," said Lost River Cave Nature Center Director Annie Holt.

For decades, people have been fascinated by caves, and exploring the mysterious and mesmerizing things they have to offer.

"It's just so different from out every day lives that it's attracting," Holt said.

Lost River Cave in Bowling Green is one of the caves that people flock to in Southcentral Kentucky to visit during the summer months. Holt said that Lost River Cave experiences anywhere from 65,000 to 70,000 visitors in the summer, which is around the same number of resident who live in Bowling Green alone. All of that tourism provides a boost to not only the cave, but also the entire community's economy.

"It's safe to say that when visitors come, they might spend a few nights even," she said. "And not just make this a stop on their drive somewhere, but actually as a destination."

Caves offer us a glimpse into the ancient past, but at the same time, they also form something new in the present.

"It can create some very unique cultural history and some very unique opportunities for sports, recreation, and getting underground like caving," Holt said.

And it doesn't matter where you're from or who you are, because as Holt says, caves are for everyone.

"Age is not a difference, culture is not a difference, race is not a difference, gender," she said. "Everybody finds caves interesting."