KSP: News viewers tip led to arrest of TN hatchet murder suspect in Warren Co.

A Tennessee man wanted as a suspect in a murder has been arrested in Warren County.

Around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, over 36 hours after a hatchet attack, Kentucky State Police arrested Domenic Micheli, 36, near mile marker 29 in Bowling Green.

Kentucky State Police Post 3 Lieutenant Jeremy Smith says, “a traffic stop was conducted, and troopers made contact with Mr. Micheli in which he was taken into custody without any kind of incident whatsoever.”

Surveillance footage showed him at Gallatin, TN, drug store around 90 minutes after attack where he appeared to be limping and buying suture kit.

Lt. Smith says it was all thanks to a concerned citizen they were able to apprehend Micheli as he headed across state lines.

“The caller, through media coverage in Nashville,” Lt. Smith explains, “was able to identify Mr. Micheli as well as his vehicle [a silver Toyota Prius].”

Micheli is accused of attacking his former boss with a hatchet Monday morning at Balance Fitness, a gym near Belle Meade where Micheli previously worked.

Micheli was cleared at the medical center in Warren County before state police took him to the Warren County Regional Jail on charges of being a fugitive from another state.

“A call came in at 7:11 p.m.,” Lt. Smith says, “and it took about 25 minutes to respond, get to the interstate, locate, and place him into custody.”

As for the hatchet used in the murder, it's not known at this time whether authorities have recovered it.

Micheli did sign a waiver of extradition this morning in court to be sent back and jailed in Tennessee.