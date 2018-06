Officials say a 6-year-old boy in Kentucky has been fatally shot.

Hardin County Coroner William Lee told the News Enterprise that the child died Tuesday in Elizabethtown, and that his body was sent to the state medical examiner's office in Louisville for an autopsy.

Hardin County Sheriff John Ward confirmed the shooting, but declined to comment further this morning due to "investigative reasons." He said he hopes to release more details later in the day.