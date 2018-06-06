One week away from North Korean summit

As of this morning, we are now less than one week away from an historic summit between the United States and North Korea, but what will that look like? What's the goal? And how long will it last?

President Trump describes it as a meet and greet, but the state department says there's one goal:

"We will not pull back that pressure campaign until North Korea follows through on it's pledge to denuclearize." says Heather Nauert, State Department spokeswoman.

But the State Department is not in charge of planning this summit between the US and North Korea. The White House is. Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweets the location: a posh island hotel in Singapore. But with six days to go, few other details have been made public. Will they discuss easing economic sanctions? And how will eliminating nuclear weapons be verified?

Senator Richard Blumenthal from Connecticut says, "it has to be complete, verifiable and irreversible...and the pressure on North Korea has to be sustained."

And still unknown: how long will this summit last? President Trump has reportedly left open the possibility of meeting for more than just the day. Officials in Singapore are planning for up to three.