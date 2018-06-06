Picture of Tennessee firefighter rescuing child goes viral

A photo of a Tennessee firefighter is going viral, the image captures a member of the Chattanooga Fire Department cuddling a little girl, who he helped rescue from a car accident.

Caitlyn Chastain spoke with the firefighter who says he was just doing his job. Firefighters, they run into burning buildings, save lives, and most days do it without any recognition.

But right now, a snapshot behind the scenes of the Chattanooga Fire Department shows just how much these heroes do.

A picture making waves across the internet. Captain Chris Blazek was more than 12 hours into his shift Saturday, when he was called to a car wreck involving kids. Captain Blazek rushed to the scene, and checked on the children. Including a 4 month old baby, who wouldn't stop crying.The child's mother gave Captain Blazek permission to pick her up and those moments are captured forever in this picture.

The picture is capturing the attention of people across the nation. Captain Blazic did not expect it to get so much attention, but is happy "to shine a light" on the hard work he says firefighters do every day.

Captain Chris Blazek says, "My peers do this on a daily basis. This was a normal call for us. This is something we would do without thinking. Recognition like this is amazing but we do it knowing that some days there may be no recognition."