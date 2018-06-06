Human remains found after house explosion - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Human remains found after house explosion


Letcher County -

Police made an unsettling discovery this past weekend, after responding to a call dispatchers received, regarding a house explosion. 

According to Kentucky AP, Kentucky State Police found human remains in the aftermath of an explosion and fire that destroyed a home in eastern Kentucky.

KSP said in a statement, "Dispatchers got a call Sunday night reporting an explosion and house fire in the Letcher County community of Neon."

Police say responders arrived to find a collapsed residence fully engulfed in flames. After the blaze was extinguished, investigators found remains, which were sent to the medical examiner's office in Frankfort for an autopsy and possible identification.

Police say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
 

