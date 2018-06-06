Marshall County Sheriffs Office to hire resource officers - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Marshall County Sheriffs Office to hire resource officers

Posted: Updated:
Marshall County, KY -

Marshall County Sheriff's office is hiring for school resource officers, in an effort to ensure and maintain safety in all schools. Applications will be accepted from June 12th to the 29th, and can be picked up at the Marshall County Sheriff's office in Benton.

Applicants can be retired deputies, lateral transfers from a Kentucky Law Enforcement agency, from another state whose training is acceptable to the Kentucky law enforcement council or even a new hire. 

Marshall County High school was the scene of a school shooting earlier this year, where two lost their lives and over a dozen others were injured.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.