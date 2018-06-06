Marshall County Sheriffs Office to hire resource officers

Marshall County Sheriff's office is hiring for school resource officers, in an effort to ensure and maintain safety in all schools. Applications will be accepted from June 12th to the 29th, and can be picked up at the Marshall County Sheriff's office in Benton.

Applicants can be retired deputies, lateral transfers from a Kentucky Law Enforcement agency, from another state whose training is acceptable to the Kentucky law enforcement council or even a new hire.

Marshall County High school was the scene of a school shooting earlier this year, where two lost their lives and over a dozen others were injured.