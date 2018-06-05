State police capture man wanted in Tennessee hatchet homicide

Tuesday night Kentucky State Police arrested a Tennessee man wanted in brutal hatchet attack that resulted in the death of his former employer.

At 7:36 p.m. KSP troopers arrested Domenic Micheli, 36, who is accused of homicide on the attack of his former boss at a Harding Pike fitness facility.

“He was apprehended at the 29 mile marker northbound on Interstate 65 in Warren County,” KSP Post 3 Lt. Jeremy Smith said. He was driving a Toyota.

He is charged in Kentucky with being a fugitive from another state based on a homicide warrant issued in Nashville, Smith said.

Police have been searching for Micheli since Monday morning after the death of Joel Paavola, 46, according to a statement from Metro Nashville Police Department.

Prior to his arrest in Bowling Green, Micheli was last seen in Gallatin, Tenn. 90 minutes after Paavola’s death, according to the Metro police statement. He went to an urgent medical clinic in Gallatin and asked for a suture kit. He was told the business did not sell those kits and he walked out with a “noticeable left leg limp” and got into a Toyota Prius that he is accused of using to leave the scene of the homicide, according to Metro police.

Metro detectives said an hour after Micheli stopped at the clinic he went to a Gallatin drug store to buy medical supplies, according to the MNPD statement.

As of 9:49 p.m. Tuesday he remained in KSP custody because he required medical clearance from a hospital emergency room before being booked into the Warren County Regional Jail, Smith said.