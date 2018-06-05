Man arrested on meth charges

Bowling Green police arrest man on meth charges and located several catalytic converters inside the vehicle. Officers responded to 401 Park Row on a report of suspicious people and noticed the car parts in the back of the vehicle, 41-year-old Wesley Pearson, claimed was a friend's. Officers report Pearson handed over a meth pipe of his to police but denied consent to search the car. The vehicle was impounded and will be searched through a warrant at a later date. Pearson is charged with possession of meth, drug paraphernalia, and expired registration plates.