Grand jury indicts couple on child abuse charges

A grand jury has indicted a Lawrenceburg mother and her boyfriend after her three-year-old was found with bruises, bite marks and under the influence of drugs.

WKYT reports a Franklin County grand jury has indicted 36-year-old dawn baker of Lawrenceburg and her boyfriend, 35-year-old James Stratton of Frankfort for criminal abuse and wanton endangerment.

Troopers responded to Frankfort Regional Hospital May 14th after receiving a report about the child suffering several injuries.

The three-year-old is now in the care of a family member.

Anderson county social services is assisting troopers in the investigation and assisting family members to ensure the child is properly cared for.

