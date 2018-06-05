Grand jury indicts couple on child abuse charges - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Lawrenceburg, KY -

A grand jury has indicted a Lawrenceburg mother and her boyfriend after her three-year-old was found with bruises, bite marks and under the influence of drugs.

WKYT reports a Franklin County grand jury has indicted 36-year-old dawn baker of Lawrenceburg and her boyfriend, 35-year-old James Stratton of Frankfort for criminal abuse and wanton endangerment.

Troopers responded to Frankfort Regional Hospital May 14th after receiving a report about the child suffering several injuries.

The three-year-old is now in the care of a family member.

Anderson county social services is assisting troopers in the investigation and assisting family members to ensure the child is properly cared for.
 

