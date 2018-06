A check welfare request at Pizza Hut in Bowling Green leads to police finding a man passed out in his car with a pipe containing marijuana laid out on his lap. Officers say it took a few moments to wake 30-year-old Kristopher Ferguson up. He was sweating profusely and unsteady on his feet. Along side the pipe containing marijuana residue was a grinder used for crushing marijuana and methamphetamine. He's being charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.