Just after 1 p.m. Monday, Kentucky State Police responded to a call near the Warren and Logan County lines at the intersection of Russellville and Petros road. Preliminary investigation indicated that 77-year-old Lillie Remour of auburn rear-ended 62-year-old Howard Bradley of Browder, who was operating a semi-truck. Lillie Remour was pronounced dead on scene by the Warren County Coroner. The investigation is still ongoing.