Camp designed for advanced ability children being held this week

Western Kentucky's Center for Gifted Studies is hosting Camp Explore inside Gary Ransdell Hall for the seventh year.

The annual week-long day-camp is designed for advanced ability and high-interest children who were either in first, second, or third grade this past school year.

The camp features hands-on instruction to engage children in learning at advanced levels.

Students get to explore a wide range of subjects from math and science, to art and theater, with the main focus of the program being to "change" a child's perspective about how they see the world around them.