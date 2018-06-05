Camp designed for advanced ability children being held this week - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Camp designed for advanced ability children being held this week

Bowling Green, KY -

Western Kentucky's Center for Gifted Studies is hosting Camp Explore inside Gary Ransdell Hall for the seventh year.

The annual week-long day-camp is designed for advanced ability and high-interest children who were either in first, second, or third grade this past school year.

The camp features hands-on instruction to engage children in learning at advanced levels.

Students get to explore a wide range of subjects from math and science, to art and theater, with the main focus of the program being to "change" a child's perspective about how they see the world around them.

