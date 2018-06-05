Man sentenced to 12 years in death of naturopathic health provider

A Bowling man who pleaded guilty to killing his late wife’s naturopathic medical provider was sentenced today in Warren Circuit Court to 12 years in prison.

Omer Ahmetovic, 36, pleaded guilty March 26 to second-degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence in the March 2, 2017 shooting death of Juan Gonzalez who at the time of his death operated the Natural Health Center for Integrative Medicine on the U.S. 31W-Bypass in Bowling Green.

“He was sentenced today before Judge Steve Wilson to 10 years for manslaughter second degree and two years on tampering for a total sentence of 12 years,” Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron said.

“This was a tragic case all around, very difficult facts for both families,” Cohron said. “We believe the court made the right decision in sentencing him to serve the 12 years.”

At the time of the shooting Ahmetovic was suing Gonzalez.