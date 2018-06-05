Man accused of breaking into an apartment and attempting to drink milk while hiding in closet

A Bowling Green man was charged with burglary after a woman said he entered her home without permission, took a half of a gallon of milk from her refrigerator, hid in one of her closets and attempted to consume the milk while the resident called police.

Jakwini Bievenu, 31, 2105 Robin Road 8C, was charged early Friday morning with second-degree burglary, second-degree fleeing or evading police and alcohol intoxication in a public place.

A woman who lived inside the apartment in the 400 block of Morgantown Road said a man she didn’t know came inside through an unlocked door and was bleeding, according to Bievenu’s arrest citation.

When officers arrived, they announced themselves as they entered the apartment and heard a back door close. Officers saw Bievenu running away from the home. Once officers detained him, he was covered from his shoulders to his toes in mud, according to his citation.

While speaking to police through the Swahili language line, Beivenu said he had been out all night drinking with friends, went for a walk Friday morning and got lost. He told police he didn’t remember entering the Morgantown Road apartment, according to his citation.