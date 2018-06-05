Kate Spade found dead in apartment

Law enforcement officials say New York fashion designer Kate Spade has been found dead in her apartment in an apparent suicide.

Officials say she was found hanging by housekeeping staff inside her park avenue apartment at about 10:20 a.m. this morning.

They say she left a note at the scene. Officials are not yet authorized to release details since it's an ongoing investigation.

The 55-year-old created a line of sleek handbags in the early 1990's and today her company, Kate Spade New York, has over 140 retail shops and outlet stores across the U.S. and more than 175 shops internationally.