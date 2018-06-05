Man passed out behind the wheel at Bowling Green gas station

In Bowling Green 40-year-old Jason Crosby, a convicted felon out of Arkansas, is facing additional felonies after he's found passed out behind the wheel, accused carrying a concealed weapon, possessing drugs, and then bringing more into the jail.

Officers say Crosby was found passed out behind the wheel of an un-running vehicle at a Bowling Green gas station.

Inside, officers located a glass pipe containing over a gram of suspected marijuana, 13 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and a concealed and loaded handgun.

Crosby is also accused of promoting contraband bringing over half a gram of suspected meth into the jail on him.