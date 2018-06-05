Warren County Public Library brings Australia to Bowling Green

"Good day, mate!"

A culture originating far away from here doesn't have to seem so far after all.

That's what several families and their kids are saying after an Australian experience right here in Bowling Green.

Earlier today the Warren County Public Library brought Australia to the community.

That's where kids and their parents were not only educated, but greatly entertained as well.

The event began with many sounds being played on didgeridoos, big wooden hollow tree trunks.

Didgeridoos have been played by Aboriginal Australians for 1,500 years.

This happened earlier at the Didgeridoo Down Under Event, hosted by Kentucky Down Under.

This is was part of the Warren County Public Library's Summer Celebration of Music.

It's also one of their summer reading programs, which lasted from 10-11:00 AM today.

Families and kids alike were immersed in exciting Australian music, storytelling, comedy and character building.

We spoke with the Youth Services Coordinator at the W.C.P.L., Elizabeth Rheaume.

Rheaume tells us events like the Didgeridoo Down Under provides two things to families and kids alike:

1. It expands your mind.

2. It encourages an appreciation of what's different from us.

Other events coming up are Drummingworks on June 11th, a presentation of West African drumming.

There's also Summer of Music with Lafferty Pike Band on June 13th.

For more info on Summer Celebration of Music events, you can click here to visit their events calendar.