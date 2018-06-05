Person defecates in living room after breaking into an apartment - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Person defecates in living room after breaking into an apartment

By Deborah Highland, News Director
Warren County, KY -

Someone broke into an apartment in the 2700 block of Fitzgerald Industrial Drive sometime between Thursday and Friday and defecated on the living room floor before exiting the apartment.

A man who had been moving out of Cameron Park Apartments reported to Bowling Green police Friday that someone broke into his apartment through a back window, police records show.

When the victim approached his front door Friday he noticed the door was unlocked and toilet paper and paper towels were thrown out of the living room, records show. That’s when he saw poop on his living room floor. A dresser was damaged and a hole had been knocked out of a living room wall.

The victim told police that back window screen appeared to have been pried open. Nothing was reported stolen.

