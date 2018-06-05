Berry Global bringing 20 new jobs to Warren County

Berry Global has announced plans to expand their existing facility located on Williamette Lane.

This project includes an investment of approximately $16.46 million, creating 20 new jobs over the next five years. As part of Berry's Engineered Materials Division, the Williamette Lane operation specializes in the production of lightweight and sustainable packaging solutions for the beverage market, including the copyrighted bulls eye shrink film for large packs of water bottles. This is Berry's second expansion at this location in the last five years.

Bevin touted the company saying "Berry Global has made a name for itself during more than three decades of success at facilities across Kentucky". And "it is great news that the company has chosen its existing Warren County location for this product line expansion."