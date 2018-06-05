Hookah bar robbed at gunpoint in Bowling Green

Just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning, Pharoahs Lounge, a hookah bar in Bowling Green, is robbed at gunpoint.

The two suspects are still at large. The owner told police two black males in masks entered his business, one placing a handgun to his head and demanding money.

At some point, before the owner obliged, one of the men fired a round into the ceiling. The two suspects then reportedly fled on foot behind towards East 13th Avenue and Kenton State.

The K-9 unit responded to the scene but was unable to track the suspects scent. As of now, there are no leads on the suspects identities.

