Anti poverty activists denied entry to Kentucky State Capitol

Kentucky -

Around 400 anti poverty activists  stood in front of the statehouse. Before many, began marching to Kentucky's state capitol, but as they attempted to enter the Capitol they were denied entry. The activists were not allowed group access into the state capital.

This followed after the nation's first work requirements for medicaid were denounced and the outdoor rally began. Officers allowed the group to enter two members at a time. Josh Lawson, the Public Affairs Commander for State Police Headquarters, said that the demonstrators did not gain access by Kentucky State Police because they did not seek approval to protest ahead of time.

According to AP, the Kentucky event was part of just one in nationwide rallies. The rallies supported by activists are asking for new implementations for poverty.

Overhaul of voting rights laws, and other social issues.

