Kentucky State Parks teach kids biology

Kentucky State Parks are encouraging children to learn more about biology and partake in a scientific count of organisms.

At a variety of parks during an event this weekend. The event this Saturday will take place at 14 parks across the state of Kentucky. The event is called "Bioblitz". The kids will have a chance to participate in a scientific count of living organisms.

This includes animals, plants, and any living organism. Because this event is taking place at 14 locations, participants will be part of building a database of living organisms. Assistance will be offered by experts and park naturalists. Along with building the database, participants will learn about making a positive impact on the environment.