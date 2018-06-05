Warren County schools working to make schools safer

Administration in Warren County is hard at work, implementing safety measures to ensure your kids have a safe.

But enjoyable school to return to. Superintendent of Warren County Schools Rob Clayton shared a message on the school's website on Monday.

He began by sharing a brief history and collection of highlights that address the county's most recent safety measures. Which in 2017 WCPS created "navigate prepared," a safety software program for developing and implementing school safety plans.

Now, Clayton has plans to extend the safety net throughout all Warren County schools. In his message, he states his plan to recommend portable, hand-held metal detectors, and to expand their SRO program and mental health services.

These considerations will be addressed by the Board of Education.