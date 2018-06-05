How to experience other cultures right here in Bowling Green

Here in Bowling Green you can immerse yourself in worldly music and culture, and be educated at the same time. We're talking about the Didgeridoo down under.

From 10:00 am to 11:00 am, you and your family can experience Australian music, culture, puppetry, comedy and much more!

A Didgeridoo is a hollow tree trunk, played by aboriginal Australians for at least 1,500 years.

This is all part of the Warren County Public Library's Summer Celebration of Music, which is their summer reading program. All summer long the Warren County Public Library wants families and their kids to engage in a variety of activities.

But also prevent kids from losing interest in education during their summer break.