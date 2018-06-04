Kentucky Attorney Eric Conn pleads guilty to an additional three charges

Disbarred Kentucky Attorney Eric Conn has pleaded guilty to three additional charges following his escape from the country.

Conn pleaded guilty to conspiracy to escape, defraud the government, and retaliate against a witness, all three charges carrying five years prison time for a total of an additional 15 years.

Conn was recently sentenced to 12 years in prison for a $550 million social security scheme involving elected officials and thousands of unsuspecting disability clients. The additional three charges come after Conn's International escape to Central America followed by a dramatic capture six months later.

He will now face 27 years in prison.