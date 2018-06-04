Deadline approaching to register zip lines and other recreational devices

The deadline is approaching; if you're an operator of ziplines, climbing walls or similar devices you must register them with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and make sure they comply with state law by July 1st.

The Associated Press reports a new law was passed in 2016 directing the department to regulate all aerial recreational devices.

We checked in with Lost River Cave here in Bowling Green which just recently began operating their zipline. They said they submitted their paperwork to the department in May and are waiting to hear back.