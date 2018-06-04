Kentucky Museum's summer camps kickoff

Today was the first day of the Kentucky Museum's summer camps.

The week-long camps run throughout the month of June, with each week focusing on a new art skill. For 20 years, the camps have been teaching kids how to build with clay, learn the art of drawing, and experiment with different painting styles, and its these types of opportunities that campers don't get a chance to do during the school year, that makes these it so special and fun.

At the end of the month, each camper will have one of their works exhibited during the museum's summer camp exhibit, which opens July 17th.