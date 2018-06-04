Two arrested after traffic stop

Also placed behind bars in the Logan County Jail following a traffic stop this morning, are 30-year-old Jessica Carter, and 19-year-old Charles Barnett.

Around 1 am, Logan County deputies stopped 29-year-old Amanda Davenport for driving on a suspended license. Once at the car, deputies noticed a strong odor of marijuana and say she admitted to smoking earlier in the day. Inside the vehicle, officers located a burnt piece of aluminum foil with narcotic residue on it in Barnett's wallet.

Both he and Carter also had outstanding warrants for failure to appear in Logan County District Court.

Davenport was cited on the scene for driving on a suspended license and released.