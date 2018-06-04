Logan County woman arrested on drug charges

A Logan County woman is behind bars on a slew of drug charges.

Just before 2:30 am, the Logan County Sheriffs Department says they were conducting a routine patrol at Briggs lake. That's when deputies identified 38-year-old Mary Justice in a vehicle with a strong odor of marijuana emitting from inside. Following a search of the vehicle, deputies discovered suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, a digital scale and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.



Justice is facing a handful of drug charges, including trafficking a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Shes currently being held in the Logan County Detention Center.