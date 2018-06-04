Logan County man charged with assaulting an officer - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Logan County man charged with assaulting an officer

Logan County, KY -

A Logan County man is behind bars, accused of driving under the influence, assaulting a deputy, and them leading them on a foot pursuit.

The Logan County Sheriff's Department responded to a disturbance at Highland Lick Road on Saturday where it was discovered the caller had an active emergency protection order out against 48-year-old Michael Jones. Deputies also learned Jones had fled from the residence and was operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Once located, Jones is accused of assaulting a deputy while he attempted to arrest him and then leading authorities on a short foot pursuit...Ending with jones being tased.

The 48-year-old is in the Logan County Detention Center on a slew of charges including the class-c felony of assaulting an officer.

