Unique local group is helping the Bowling Green community through books

It's one of the most well known book and movie series in the world, but for one group it's much more than that. It gives hope to children all over the world.

The Harry Potter Alliance, which is a social activist group, recognized by the book's author J.K. Rowling began in 2005 in New York City. Since then chapters have popped up all around the world, including one in Bowling Green.

The Bowling Green chapter was formed three years ago and focuses on book literacy. Something Bertena Varney is passionate about.

"Reading is just the most important thing, because if you don't read, you can't be educated. If you don't read, you can't think. It allows you to explore different ideas." says Bertena Varney, of the Harry Potter Alliance Bowling Green chapter.

The chapter collects books throughout the year and also connects fellow book lovers.

"I first heard about the Harry Potter Alliance through Mrs. Varney. I've been a fan of Harry Potter for awhile and it was a group that wants to make changes for the community it's in. So it seemed like a very positive thing to be a part of. One of our big focuses is literacy and of course being a librarian, it's something I am passionate about." says Kathryne LaFerve, a member of the group and a school librarian.

They distribute the books to schools, nursing homes, doctor's offices, and other places throughout the community. For Bertena, her love for books started when she was just a child and now she wants to encourage children to read, but also to enjoy it as well.

"I had tons of books. So I read to have an adventure, to explore. A lot of the kids we have met, they haven't had a chance to experience that adventure. They haven't had a chance to experience that happiness." adds Varney.

Last year, the Bowling Green chapter collected the most books of any Harry Potter Alliance chapter in the world. The group is open to the public if you are interested.