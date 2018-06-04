Warren County Public Schools hosts Literacy Academy - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Warren County Public Schools hosts Literacy Academy

It's summer time, kids are out of school, but something many parents are concerned about is the summer slide.

Warren County Public Schools has a program to help.

WCPS district is hosting a summer Literacy Academy. 

The program is designed to help kindergarten and first grade students prepare for the next school year.

The district has been hosting the Literacy Academy the past four years, but this year they received a $24,000 grant for the program. 

The program is based on student needs and teacher referrals. It lasts six weeks and over two hundred students are expected to attend this year. 

It will be held at Bristow Elementary. 

