Man accused of running from deputies

Today while the Warren County Sheriff's Office investigated a theft case, deputies saw their suspect Christopher Neering, 32, walking in 5000 Block of Russellville Road, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies knew Neering had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, and when they attempted to approach Neering he ran off before being caught, according to the release.

He is charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police, receiving stolen property under $500, and theft by unlawful taking under $500, according to the release.

Neering was also arrested on the outstanding felony parole violation warrant, online jail records show.

Neering is lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail. He is being held without bond.