Glasgow man struck two pedestrians with car reaching for phone

Police say a Glasgow man was reaching for his cellphone in his car floorboard Wednesday when he struck two pedestrians.

Police say 20-year-old Logan Gerald was driving north on Hume Way when his phone fell to the floor as he entered a curve.

Officers report he looked away from the road to retrieve his phone and ran off the shoulder. Causing his Nissan Altima to fishtail and spin before striking two people, 37-year-old Kathy Emerson and 37-year-old Gavin Holley.

Both of Glasgow. Holley was treated at T.J. Samson Community Hospital and Emerson was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

The driver, Gerald, and his passenger Serenity Brown, were not injured. According to Glasgow Police, Gerald was not charged with any crime related to this incident.