Multiple fire departments respond to barn fire in Scottsville

Late last night, a barn catches fire and looks at this time to be a near total loss.

This is the view from Old Gainsville Road near the 1500 block. The barn is collapsing and still smoldering over 12 hours later.

The Scottsville Police Department says multiple fire departments responded last night but due to the size of the fire and amount of hay stored inside, the fire was unable to be completely put out.

Officials say its likely, it will continue to burn for days and they'll be keeping tabs on it to see it doesn't go up in another blaze.