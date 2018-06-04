Supreme Court rules in favor of Colorado baker

Today, the U.S. Supreme Court handed a victory to a Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple.

The baker, Jack Phillips, said he would not bake the cake for the couple's wedding due to his strong christian beliefs. The justices, in a 7-2 decision, said the said the Colorado Civil Rights Commission showed an impermissible hostility toward religion when it found that baker Jack Phillips violated the state's anti-discrimination law by rejecting the gay couple, David Mullins and Charlie Craig.

The ruling concluded that the commission violated Phillips' religious rights under the U.S. Constitution's first amendment. But the court did not issue a definitive ruling on the circumstances under which people can seek exemptions from anti-discrimination laws based on their religious views.