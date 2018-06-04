Homeowners preparing their homes for the future

This home in Southern California is wired for the future.

Amazon teamed up with home builder Lennar to install its Alexa technology in homes. They created what's called "amazon experience centers". Where customers can test how a simple voice command turns on the TV.



And even does a bit of cleaning, instead of having to see a display at a store. Jeremy Parness from Lennar Cal Coastal says,

"it's an experience. It's more than just a feature. It's more that it's anticipating the way we're going to live everyday and it will function very intuitively."

The new partnership could give amazon a boost in the booming smart home market. According to Reportlinker, global sales will reach more than 107 billion dollars by 2023.

Google and apple are also competing for those smart home dollars, along with hundreds of products from smart refrigerators to smart bulbs. The amazon experience centers are open to tour in 15 major cities across the country with more homes opening soon.

The cities and metropolitan areas that currently have Amazon Experience centers include Washington, D.C., Miami, Dallas, Seattle, Los Angeles and San Francisco.