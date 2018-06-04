Relay For Life held in Bowling Green

An event was held in Bowling Green to support those who have lost, are battling or defeated cancer. That support was shown at this year's Relay for Life walk. The opening ceremony included the singing of the National Anthem, a prayer over all cancer fighters and the thanking of sponsors. All night, people walked, ran, participated in activities and ate food from local vendors. The walk lasted from 7 to midnight, with the luminaria walk starting around 9, where tiki torches were lit to honor those lost and still in treatment. WNKY is a proud sponsor of Relay for Life, Because Local Matters.