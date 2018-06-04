Kentucky companies preparing for impact of new tariffs

Several world leaders are taking steps to retaliate against steel and aluminum tariffs placed on the European Union, Canada and Mexico by the Trump administration.

And bourbon is among the list of US products the EU plans to target with their own tariffs. Meanwhile, manufacturers are focused on the benefits of a new law.

Which now allows people to ship bottles of bourbon to their homes when visiting distilleries in the state.

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell did address the tariffs during a greater Louisville Inc. event on Friday.

He says he hopes the country can pull away from the brink of a trade war, adding that bourbon and many other Kentucky industries could be hurt by one.